Insecurity: Buhari’s refusal to accept advice worrisome – ACF

Norther foremost group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed worries that President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration have failed to take advice on how best to tackle the growing insecurity in the North and other parts of the country.

National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, made the declaration in Kaduna, yesterday, after members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the forum rose from a meeting held in Kaduna. The meeting was convened to review the security situation in the North and also find solutions to the mass unemployment among youths in the region.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Yawe disclosed that the North as a whole and ACF in particular were tired of the complaints about the rampaging activities of the bandits, terrorists and the general atmosphere of insecurity in the country. He lamented that the Buhari administration appears not serious about taking measures to end insecurity in the country.

“Today’s meeting is very crucial to the operations of ACF because it is the first meeting of the newly constituted BOT. We discussed security, and we are worried because Nigerians are not very secured. We are not happy about the insecurity in the country.

We are looking at the immediate ways and long term of getting security improved. “It has been in the news that over 300 students were kidnapped and taken away in Katsina and the government is saying they are negotiating with the kidnappers to free the students.

These are some of the things that are very distressful and disturbing to all members of ACF. We are not happy with the security situation at all. “We have called on government severally and we keep on saying that we are not going to allow banditry to take over our country.

Bandits went to the school, packed students on bikes and took them to the forest. Whatever is happening to them in the forest, nobody knows,” he said.

Yawe wondered whether the present crop of leaders in Nigeria will behave the same way they are doing today if their own children were the ones being kidnapped and killed on a daily basis.

“The situation is very distressing. Our leaders should tell us what will happen if their children were among those kidnapped. ACF complained about this insecurity in its October meeting, nothing was done. We are in December with the same complaint, nothing is being done.

We are even tired of complaining. “Government should have the love of poor man at heart because it is poor man that is really suffering. It is really sad. It is even ridiculing the country in the eyes of the international community.

Both the police and the Army seem to have been overwhelmed. It is really a distressful situation. Government should find ways of protecting lives and property of the citizens because it is written there in the Constitution. If government cannot do that, then it is really sad and unfortunate,” he said.

Yawe hinted that the ACF was gearing up to tackle youth restiveness from the local government level and will soon go to the state to establish branches so as to reach the common people.

