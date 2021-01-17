News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari’s statement, admission of failure –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that Nigerians should wait on God for solutions to the insecurity in the country is admission of failure.

 

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the president has shown that he is completely helpless and has come to its wits end in governance. According to the PDP, the development has validates the position of majority of Nigerians that President Buhari is grossly incompetent and should step aside.

 

“This statement further goes to confirm that the Buhari’s administration has outlived its usefulness, if it had any, and that the promises and assurances made by President Buhari, on the fight against insecurity amount to mere lip service,”

 

the party declared. While it believes in the powers and interventions of God, PDP stated that such comes with the commitment, determination and show of responsibility on the part of those in leadership position but said President Buhari has completely failed. “This is even more distressing coming from the office of the Commander in Chief, who had failed in his promise to lead the fight against terrorists from the fronts.

 

“It is however instructive to note that the Buhari presidency acts as if it is not in sync with the reality of our nation.

 

“It appears that it does not appreciate the situation in which terrorists, who had been pushed to the fringes, before President Buhari took over in 2015, had now resurged to hold our nation to ransom under his incompetent watch,” the party added.

 

PDP called on President Buhari to brace up for leadership as required by God, adding that he should take steps to equip the nation’s security system, sort out issues of welfare of “our men on harm’s way; and replace his service chiefs, who have apparently become fatigued, with more competent hands to tackle the security challenges of our nation

