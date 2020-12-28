Insecurity: Businessman killed in Ondo hotel

Adewale Momoh, Akure

A businessman was over the weekend killed in Ondo State by gunmen suspected to be assassins.

The 38-year-old businessman, identified as Babatunde Adeluka Olubasa, was shot dead at Helena Hotel where he had lodged at Ijapo in Akure, the state capital on Boxing Day.

According to findings by New Telegraph, the assailants, numbering about three, had trailed the late Babatunde to the hotel, situated some few meters from the Police Zonal Command in the state as well as the Ijapo Police Station.

A source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the deceased had earlier attended a function in Akure before retiring to his room at the hotel.

The source who added that Babatunde had arrived the hotel from Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state, which is about 80 kilometers to the state capital, stated that he was shot dead at the bar of the hotel where he had gone to get a drink.

He said: “The killing of Tunde was a clear case of someone who had been targeted.

“The guys who killed him (Babatunde) had requested a lighter from him at the bar. But he declined their request. Tunde’s reaction gave them the opportunity to engage him in an argument before opening fire on him.

“After shooting him, they also decended on him with a small axe to completely snuff life out of him.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro said that, it was a case of assassination.

