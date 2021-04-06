Insecurity: Bwacha advocates constitutional roles for monarchs

Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, yesterday called for a constitutional role for traditional rulers in the country as part of measures to check insecurity and ensure peace.

Bwacha, who made the call while speaking to newsmen in Jalingo. He said the role played by traditional rulers in the maintenance of peace was unquestionable. The PDP senator, who is representing Taraba Southern Senatorial District in the Senate, said the inclusion of traditional institutions into the country’s security architecture would go a long way in the area of intelligence gathering.

He gave an assurance that the anticipated constitutional review would consider a slot for traditional rulers in the nation’s security reforms.

He, however, called on all citizens to be awake on issues of security and safety as the situation concerned all and sundry.

According to him, the security situation in Nigeria should be of concern to all citizens, but leaders on their part should be proactive in handling such issues. Bwacha called on Christians to pray for leaders beginning from the President down to the councillors.

He also urged the people of Taraba to live in peace and harmony with one another during and after Easter. “We must imbibe the spirit of being our brother’s keeper at all times, this is the only way we can inherit the kingdom of God,” he said.

