News

Insecurity: Bwacha advocates constitutional roles for monarchs

Posted on Author Ben Adaji JALINGO Comment(0)

Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, yesterday called for a constitutional role for traditional rulers in the country as part of measures to check insecurity and ensure peace.

 

Bwacha, who made the call while speaking to newsmen in Jalingo. He said the role played by traditional rulers in the maintenance of peace was unquestionable. The PDP senator, who is representing Taraba Southern Senatorial District in the Senate, said the inclusion of traditional institutions into the country’s security architecture would go a long way in the area of intelligence gathering.

 

He gave an assurance that the anticipated constitutional review would consider a slot for traditional rulers in the nation’s security reforms.

 

He, however, called on all citizens to be awake on issues of security and safety as the situation concerned all and sundry.

 

According to him, the security situation in Nigeria should be of concern to all citizens, but leaders on their part should be proactive in handling such issues. Bwacha called on Christians to pray for leaders beginning from the President down to the councillors.

 

He also urged the people of Taraba to live in peace and harmony with one another during and after Easter. “We must imbibe the spirit of being our brother’s keeper at all times, this is the only way we can inherit the kingdom of God,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Govs back financial autonomy for state legislature, judiciary – Tambuwal

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has said that governors have resolved to back financial autonomy for state assembles and judiciary. Tambuwal gave this assurance Friday after leading the Chairman of States Legislators Conference who is also the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, to meet with the Chief of Staff […]
News Top Stories

Study: Fish consumption protects brain from pollution

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) said eating fish could help protect the brain against the detrimental effects of air pollution. These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Neurology’. The lead author, Cheng Chen said a healthy diet could reduce negative effects of air pollution in the brain and consequently […]
News

NCAA issues thunderstorm warning at airports

Posted on Author Wole Shadare 

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a weather Advisory Circular (AC) to the industry and demanded strict compliance. The objective of this advisory was to bring pilots and operators up to date on the occurrence of thunderstorm phenomenon over Nigerian airports since the onset of rainy season in the country. The aviation regulatory […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica