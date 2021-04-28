News Top Stories

Insecurity: Calling for help not sign of weakness, Saraki tells Buhari

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki said the Federal Government have been overwhelmed by the security situation in the country, but said seeking for help from outside the country is not a sign of weakness. Saraki, in a statement, said this is not a time for partisanship or for people to play politics with the lives of the citizenry and the future of the country.

He reiterated his earlier suggestion for President Muhammadu Buhari to convoke a meeting of former presidents and heads of state, serving and former chief justices, serving and former presiding officers of the National Assembly, serving and former heads of security agencies, traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders, to find solutions to the problem. “Security of lives and properties is the first and most important duty of government and it must be taken seriously. My suggestion here is an appeal made out of genuine concern with what is going on in our dear country,” he stated.

The former Kwara State governor said both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have vital roles to play in combating the situation. “More important, in the democracy that we practice, the institution charged with holding the executive accountable is the legislature.

In this regard, I strongly call on my colleagues in the National Assembly to be more assertive in finding solutions to this issue of insecurity. “I need to make it clear that they will not be helping the administration if they do not become more insistent and decisive in their approach to getting this security crisis tackled immediately. “Doing this cannot be logically interpreted as antagonising the executive. Just as treating the issue in a mild manner does not amount to co-operation. They must stand up and put Nigeria first before any other consideration. It is by doing this that they can genuinely help both the government and their constituents,” Saraki added.

