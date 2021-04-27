Insecurity: Calling for help not sign of weakness, Saraki tells Buhari

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki has said the Federal Government had been overwhelmed by the security situation in the country, but said seeking for help from outside the nation is not a sign of weakness.

Saraki in a statement, said this is not a time for partisanship or for people to play politics with the lives of the citizenry and the future of the country.

He reiterated his earlier suggestion for President Muhammadu Buhari to convoke a meeting of former presidents and heads of state, serving and former chief justices, serving and former presiding officers of the National Assembly, serving and former heads of security agencies, traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders, to find solutions to the problem.

“Security of lives and properties is the first and most important duty of government and it must be taken seriously. My suggestion here is an appeal made out of genuine concern with what is going on in our dear country,” he stated.

The former Kwara State governor said both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have vital roles to play in checkmating the situation.

