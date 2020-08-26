News

Insecurity: CAN, Benue hold prayers, seek God’s intervention

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI Comments Off on Insecurity: CAN, Benue hold prayers, seek God’s intervention

Disturbed by the worsening state of insecurity and pocketsof killingsindifferentpartsof the country, Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in conjunction with the state government, held a one–day prayer summit in the state, callingonGodforintervention.

 

Speaking at the event, Governor Samuel Ortom, represented  by his Deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, commended CAN for alwaysstandingupforthepeople it serves. GovernorOrtomcalledonthe people of the state to remain vigilant, adding that even as they entrusttheirsecurityintothehands of God, itwasimportantthatthey remain security conscious.

 

Rev. Tom Ingyah of the Full Gospel Revival Crusade Ministry, whopreached theword, called on Christians in the state to take charge of what God had placed under their care.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Reps grill ICPC boss over purchase of used vehicles

Posted on Author By Philip Nyam

…Reconcile with media for better image The House of Representatives Wednesday interrogated the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Mr. Bolaji Owasanoye over alleged purchase of used vehicles by the commission. The interrogation took place Wednesday when the House committee engaged the chairman and his management team on the […]
News

Emmanuel berates NBS over unemployment report

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has challenged the protocol and parameters used by the National Bureau of statistics to arrive at the conclusion that the State was the second largest in terms of unemployment.   The governor, who spoke in an open interactive session with Akwa Ibom people on yesterday in Uyo and […]
News

Okowa advocates collective efforts against COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

BUA donates ambulances to Delta govt   Governor of Delta, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for collective efforts to check the spread of COVID- 19 in the state and the country. He made the call in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday, while receiving three ambulances donated to the state government by BUA Group to support […]

%d bloggers like this: