Insecurity: CAN, Benue hold prayers, seek God’s intervention

Disturbed by the worsening state of insecurity and pocketsof killingsindifferentpartsof the country, Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in conjunction with the state government, held a one–day prayer summit in the state, callingonGodforintervention.

Speaking at the event, Governor Samuel Ortom, represented by his Deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, commended CAN for alwaysstandingupforthepeople it serves. GovernorOrtomcalledonthe people of the state to remain vigilant, adding that even as they entrusttheirsecurityintothehands of God, itwasimportantthatthey remain security conscious.

Rev. Tom Ingyah of the Full Gospel Revival Crusade Ministry, whopreached theword, called on Christians in the state to take charge of what God had placed under their care.

