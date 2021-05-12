Insecurity: CAN declares 3-day National Prayers session 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Disturbed over the wanton killings, kidnappings and loss of properties in the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has directed all churches to embark on a three-day prayer session for Nigeria.

The prayers, which has been directed to commence on Friday, May 28 to Sunday, May 30, in a sober and attitude of mourning, is intended to seek God’s mercy and intervention on the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

The directive was contained in an internal memo signed by CAN’s National General Secretary, Daramola Joseph, and addressed to all national leaders, bloc leaders, zonal chairmen state chairmen and secretaries of CAN nationwide.

The memo reads in part: “This is to inform you that the CAN President, in view of the continuous killings, banditry and host of other problems in Nigeria has considered it imperative and absolutely necessary that our country needed prayers for God’s mercy and intervention in our land.

“Consequently, all local churches are expected to gather in the evening of each day set aside for the prayers to pray to God in the attitude of mourning or soberness for the bloodshed of many innocent Nigerians most especially Christians.”

