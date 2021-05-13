News

Insecurity: CAN declares 3 days national prayers session

Disturbed over the wanton killings, kidnappings and loss of properties in the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has directed all churches to embark on a 3-day prayer session for Nigeria. The prayers, which have been directed to commence on Friday, 28th May to Sunday 30th May, in a sober and attitude of mourning, are intended to seek God’s mercy and intervention on the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

The directive was contained in an internal memo signed by CAN’s National General Secretary, Daramola Joseph and addressed to all national leaders, bloc leaders, zonal chairmen, state chairmen and secretaries of CAN nationwide. The memo reads: “This is to inform you that the CAN President, in view of the continuous killings, banditry and host of other problems in Nigeria has considered it imperative and absolutely necessary that our country needed prayers for God’s mercy and intervention in our land.

“Consequently, all local churches are expected to gather in the evening of each day set aside for the prayers to pray to God in the attitude of mourning or soberness for the bloodshed of many innocent Nigerians, most especially Christians. “In the light of these, the following are the suggested prayer points to be followed during the said prayer meetings: “That we are sad and pained for the blood of many innocent Nigerians that evil people in our midst had shed or for those kidnapped and abused in various ways. That God should forgive our sins wherever we as a church or Nigerians, especially our leaders had sinned against God.

“That the plans of the evil people in our midst to paralyze human, social and economic activities in this nation and throw the nation into chaos would be foiled by the Lord Jesus Christ. “That any religious madness or war that would not allow us to worship God in the way we are convinced to worship Him would be nullified by the Lord.

