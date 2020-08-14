News

Insecurity: CAN declares August 23 collective prayer day for Nigeria

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Disturbed over the rising cases of insecurity in the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has declared 23rd August, 2020, as a day to offer collective prayers, seeking God’s intervention in Nigeria. CAN, since the beginning of the year, has consistently called on churches in Nigeria to embark on a joint offering of special prayers within specific period of time and dates, to seek divine intervention on the insecurity challenges and the COVID- 19 pandemic which has crippled activities since the beginning of the year.

A statement signed by the General Secretary, CAN, Barr Daramola Joseph and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, urged churches to set aside at least, 15 minutes to offer the special prayers. The terse statement reads: “Please be informed that there will be a collective prayer session at least, 15 minutes, for Nigeria on the 23rd August, 2020 to tell God in one accord, to have his way and do his will in Nigeria. “This is borne out of the insecurities in Nigeria. All churches in Nigeria are to adhere to full compliance of this prayer.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Yobe State forever grateful to President Buhari for freeing citizens from Boko Haram – YPDM

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Yobe Peace and Development Movement (YPDM) says the state remains forever grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for eliminating Boko Haram terrorists from its territory. YPDM made this known in a press conference on Thursday in Damaturu, the state capital to show gratitude to President Buhari on behalf of other natves. Yobe was among the […]
News

Insecurity: Understanding The Power Of Divine Intercession In Warfare

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The issue of insecurity in Nigeria is such that should elicit concern from all well-meaning Nigerians. It is a statement of fact that the Nigerian authorities have been relentless in their efforts towards addressing the various security threats in the country. As a start, I must add that the task of securing a country like […]
News

Court overrules suit challenging Ekiti PDP Ward Congress election

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The suit challenging the outcome of conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Congress in Ekiti State, by the National Working Committee (NWC) was dismissed yesterday, by the Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti. It was gathered that the outcome of the judgement brought out a temporary relief to the ward Chairmen that emerged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: