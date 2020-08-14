Insecurity: CAN declares August 23 collective prayer day for Nigeria

Disturbed over the rising cases of insecurity in the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has declared 23rd August, 2020, as a day to offer collective prayers, seeking God’s intervention in Nigeria. CAN, since the beginning of the year, has consistently called on churches in Nigeria to embark on a joint offering of special prayers within specific period of time and dates, to seek divine intervention on the insecurity challenges and the COVID- 19 pandemic which has crippled activities since the beginning of the year.

A statement signed by the General Secretary, CAN, Barr Daramola Joseph and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, urged churches to set aside at least, 15 minutes to offer the special prayers. The terse statement reads: “Please be informed that there will be a collective prayer session at least, 15 minutes, for Nigeria on the 23rd August, 2020 to tell God in one accord, to have his way and do his will in Nigeria. “This is borne out of the insecurities in Nigeria. All churches in Nigeria are to adhere to full compliance of this prayer.”

