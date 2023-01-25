News Top Stories

Insecurity: CAN president decries level of calamity, bloodletting in Benue

The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence, Dr Daniel Okoh, has expressed concern over the senseless killings of farmers, among them Christians, in Benue State by insurgents, noting that he is equally aware of the “level of calamity and mindless bloodletting.” Okoh disclosed this during the commissioning of CAN Secretariat in Makurdi, the state capital. He said despite the security challenge the state government is grappling with, the coalition of forces of evil shall not succeed and take the people’s minds away from worshipping God.

His words: “Instead of tears, God will bring joy; instead of extermination, helplessness and devastation, God will bring restoration and abundance to people of the state. “There will be an upsurge in faith and revival like never before in the state as this is the beginning of testimonies, and it shall never cease.

“I know the level of calamity, the mindless bloodletting, and the sorrow the enemy has visited on this land, but, like the Bible says: “Weeping may endure for a night, there shall be joy in the morning,” expressing the hope that God will comfort people of the state one day. The CAN president commended Governor Samuel Ortom for making the project his priority despite other pressing needs and lean resources at his disposal, and implored Christians in the state to resist attempts to turn the edifice into a house of commotion due to political interests. He expressed optimism that the secretariat will remain a rallying point for ecumenism as according to him it also symbolises the collective faith of Christians, enthusiasm and commitment to the collective unity, revival and growth of the faith in the state and beyond. The state Chairman of CAN, Rev Augustine Akpen Leva, also lamented the fragile security situation in Benue and the country at large. He noted that farmers, travellers and businessmen are no longer safe, stressing, however, that clergymen are indeed the most targeted and endangered in recent times, and called on the Federal Government to rise up to its constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizenry.

 

