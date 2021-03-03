Insecurity capable of undermining govt – Igbo Conference 

Our Reporter

Members of the Conference of Concerned Igbo Elders for Peace and National Unity, have condemned the worsening state of insecurity in the country, saying the development has the potential of undermining national sovereignty, if not urgently addressed.

Consequently, the South East elders have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to take up the gauntlet as a Commander-in-Chief and crush the enemies of state bent on undermining his government.

They insisted that responsible governments the world, do not treat criminal elements with kid gloves, but rather deploy maximum state assets to crush their potency.

The elders said the time had come for President Buhari to show greater capacity to deal with challenges confronting national development, top most of it is insecurity, occasioned by banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, armed robbery and other existential threats, literally speaking.

In a statement, Wednesday, the patriots reminded the President of the need to uphold the constitutional provision, which makes security and welfare of citizens the most primary responsibility of government.

Again, they recalled that during his inauguration as President, Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), had predicated their campaign on the tripod of security, economy as well as fight against corruption.

They concluded that, while it could be argued that some gains have been recorded in the areas of anti-graft war and economic development, the issue of security and safety remained abysmal.

To this end, the elders have challenged the President, as Commander-in-Chief, to issue a fresh directive backed with logistics, funding to his Service Chiefs, to take the fight to the doorsteps of the non-state actors, smoke them out, and return victory to the state.

In the meantime, the Igbo elders have also drawn attention to the alleged growing perception of exclusion and injustice, which could increase tension, with consequences on national security and cohesion.

As a starting point, therefore, the concerned Nigerians have appealed to the President, to assure Ndigbo and other regions that they remained an integral part of the Nigerian state.

One of the veritable platforms of delivering on this assurance, according to them, is for the President to urgently review the appointment of Service Chiefs, to reflect geo-political balancing especially with igbo from south east.

“In times of national crisis, patriotic elders, groups and other well-meaning stakeholders must be bold enough to speak truth to power, that nature and posterity may not charge them for accessory,” the statement read.

Describing the President as a man “who means well for the country”, the group hastened to add that, “meaning well and implementing same were two different things, the latter being what matters more.

Notwithstanding, Nigerians, the concerned elders insisted, must continue to offer their support towards national unity and tolerance.

The statement reads in part: “The frightening state of insecurity in the country today must attract the attention of well-meaning Nigerians, and as Igbo elders, we feel the urgency in letting our dear President know that the development has the potential and potentiality to undermine his administration.

“Our fear is heightened by the feeling – rightly or wrongly – that the President may not be visiting the ugly development with the superior force that is required to turn the tide in favour of the state.

“In our humble view, criminal elements must be treated as enemies of state, not minding whose ox is gored in the process; that is the way to go for any nation determined to assert her authority and sovereignty.”

