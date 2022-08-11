News

Insecurity: Carelessness may allow terrorists overrun Nigeria, NSCDC Commandant warns

The Commandant General (CG), of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, yesterday charged men and officers of the corps to be more awake to their responsibilities to prevent the nation from being held ransom by terrorists. Audi, who gave the charge at an emergency security meeting with the top brass of the agency in Abuja, warned of the dangers of any act of unseriousness from officers.

The NSCDC boss stated that unless officers collectively rise up to their tasks and go the extra mile to protect Nigeria’s critical national assets, lives and properties, the undesirable elements could hold the country ransom. He said: “The kind of conflict we are facing is the one that has held countries to ransom. “You must brace up and live up to expectations, especially considering our core mandate.

“We all know that the NSCDC is the lead agency in the area of protection of critical national assets…you are charged to ensure the protection of these assets. “I have called you to this meeting to read the riot act to you. Henceforth, any Commandants who are not doing would be sanctioned.

“We all know that the NSCDC is the lead agency in the area of protection of critical national assets. You are charged to ensure the protection of these assets.” Speaking further, he added: “Also, our Correctional facilities must be secured. One of the strategies applied by these hoodlums is to unleash mayhem to cause devastating effects by attacking our Correctional facilities because they have their members held there. “As directed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, we must help beef up security at Correctional facilities in the country. You are to liaise with the Controllers of Correctional Services.

 

