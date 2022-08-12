News

Insecurity: Catholic Bishops ask foreign forces to assist Africa

Catholic Bishops under the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) have asked foreign forces to help Africa combat the security challenges facing the continent. SECAM bemoaned the rising cases of kidnapping, sectarian war, banditry, herder-farmer clashes and terrorism on the continent, saying partnering with foreign forces will help check the developments. This was part of the resolutions reached after its 19th Assembly Plenary of the group in Accra, Ghana, recently.

In the resolutions unveiled in Ado Ekiti yesterday by the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Most Rev Felix Ajakaye, the group lamented that several regions of Africa are experiencing unwarranted killings due to poverty and economic deprivation.

The clerics said: “Several regions of our continent are experiencing insecurity due to socio-political instability, violence, poverty, weak health structures, insurgency, terrorism, exploitation of religion for political purposes and lack of respect for the environment and good governance. “These situations are causes of anxiety for our people. This is why we are sending a message to all people of goodwill to help put an end to them. “The social and political stakeholders, as well as decision-makers, have a heavy responsibility in the management of our countries. We urge them to continue to do their utmost to fight insecurity for our people and Africa. “We also urge foreign forces to get involved in fighting this insecurity and in building lasting peace and security on the

 

