Insecurity: Catholic churches, others tighten security during service hours in Osun

As part of efforts to safeguard churches against terrorism, most worship places, especially Catholic churches in Osogbo Diocese, on Sunday, witnessed heavy presence of security personnel during worship hours. The security personnel, who wore black on black with inscription at the back of their T-shirts, ‘DSS’ were seen mounted on the premises of St Benedict’s Catholic Cathedral, Osogbo. They wereheavily armed in their white Toyota Hilux, keeping their eagle eyes on theworshipperscoming and going out of the church after the 8am Mass. It will be recalled that some terrorists had a few weeks ago attacked St Francis’ Catholic Church, Owo, underDioceseof Ondo where scores of innocent people, including children, were massacred with many injured ones still receiving treatment in various hospitals in the state. One of the church members simply identified as Abiola Kehinde said the church has to take necessary precautions against unforeseen attack, hence had requested for the presence of security personnel for protection. He said Church Warders; membersof ManO’warhave also been placed on red alert as the country’s insecurity situation has taken a worrisome dimension. “You saw the disaster that happened in St Francis’ CatholicChurchandtheones that happened in some catholic church’s in some parts of the North. So, it has been necessary forchurchauthorities to take steps to protect its worshipers and the church facilities against external aggression. “This is why you are seeing the presence of DSS personnel watching every one coming and going out of the church.” Our correspondent also learnt that most other Christian faithful like Redeemed, Christ Apostolic, and other Pentecostalsaremaking their services short. A human rights activist, Comrade Wale Adebisi, said it is unfortunate that terrorists invade churches without fear of God. “The situation has made people to feel unsafe everywhere in the country. Nowhereissafefor anyonetorun to for safety except, maybe, Aso Rock.” Henotedthatthehopelessness created by this situation is for churches to hire armed private security personnel to provide adequate protection for places of worship, and they must be provided with a back-up from the government’s security service to complement the efforts of private security personnel hired by churches.
