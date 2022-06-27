News

Insecurity: Catholic churches, others tighten security during service hours in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

As part of efforts to safeguard churches against terrorist most churches especially Catholics Church in Osogbo Diocese Monday witnessed heavy presence of security personnel within the worshiping hours

The security personnel, who wore black and black with inscription at the back of their T-shirts ‘DSS’, were seen at the premises of St Benedict’s Catholic Cathedral Osogbo.

They were  heavily armed while in  their white Toyota Hilux keeping their eagle eyes on the worshippers coming and going out of the church after 8am Mass.

It will be recalled that some terrorists had few weeks ago attacked St Francis Catholic Church, Owo under Catholic Diocese of Ondo and scores of innocent people including children were massacred, while many others injured are still receiving treatment in various hospitals in the state.

One of the church members simply identified as Abiola Kehinde said the church has to take necessary precautions against unforeseen attack, hence had requested for the presence of security personnel for protection.

He said the church warders, members of Man O’War have also been placed on red alert as the country’s insecurity situation has taken on a worrisome dimension.

“You saw the disaster that happened in St Francis Catholic Church and the once happened in some Catholic church in some part of the North. So it has been necessary for church authorities to take steps to protect its worshipers and the church facilities against external aggression.

“This is why you are seeing the presence of DSS personnel watching every one coming and going out of the church,” he said.

Our correspondent also gathered that most other Christian faith like Redeemed, Christ Apostolic churches and other Pentecostal are making their service short and dismissed on time

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

