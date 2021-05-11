News Top Stories

Insecurity: Catholic schools, others embark on indefinite holidays

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

Dissatisfied with the state of insecurity around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the uncertainties about government’s response to the security threats, the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja has shut down all schools under its jurisdiction and directed pupils and students to embark on an indefinite vacation.

 

The forced vacation is, however, couched as a mid-term break and will commence with the Eid el Fitri (Sallah) holidays till the security situation improves.

 

New Telegraph learnt that a directive has been issued to all headmasters and principals of Catholic Mission Schools across Abuja to shut down the institutions until the Federal Government shows it has serious plans to forestall kidnapping of school children across the country.

 

In recent weeks, Boko Haram elements and armed bandits have carried out a series of mass abduction of students in tertiary institutions in Kaduna State.

 

The abductions were usually followed by demands for huge sums of money as ransom. Five students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna were brutally murdered by the bandits when their parents failed to meet the financial demands of the terrorists.

 

Just last week, there were security concerns in Bwari where the Catholic University of Nigeria (Veritas University) and the Nigeria Law School are situated, but the threats were dismissed by the authorities of these institutions and security agencies.

 

However, as the threats are not abating and with reports of kidnappings in communities on the fringes of the nation’s capital, some institutions have taken their destinies in their hands.

 

Over the weekend, the Rector and management of SS Simon and Jude Seminary, Kuje, Abuja, had asked parents and guardians of seminarians in the pastoral training institute to come and fetch their wards for fear that the school might be attacked and students abducted by the bandits.

 

In a statement sent to patents, the management of the Seminary dubbed the sudden vacation, a mid-term break, but with a caveat that their children would remain at home receiving lessons through online medium to be created, until further notice.

 

The situation became clearer yesterday as other schools belonging to the Catholic Mission sent out messages to parents informing them that: “Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese are proceeding on mid-term break proposed by Government from Wednesday 12th May to Sunday 16th May, 2021.

 

“However, because of the insecurity within Abuja and the increasing fear and tension nationwide, the resumption date is indefinite until we see how events unfold in the country in the coming days.

 

“We hope to keep in touch while they are at home with you”. Secretary for Education, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Very Rev. Fr. Augustine Okochi, confirmed that for the first time, Catholic mission schools would be embarking on a mid-term break starting Wednesday, to resume Monday next week.

 

Fr. Okochi, who failed to state if the unaccustomed short holiday was as a result of the threats of kidnappings and insecurity in the FCT, said the permission was only granted to allow the schools observe the short holiday like every other school in the Federal Capital Territory.

 

“The situation is that FCT authorities declared midterm break for government schools.

 

The Education Directorate of Abuja Archdiocese requested the Archbishop to allow Catholic schools (which normally do not go on midterm breaks) to join in observing the midterm break

