Insecurity caused by bad economy –Sanusi

Former Emir of Kano and Ex – Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Muhammadu Sanusi II, yesterday said that he is not happy about the socio-economic situation of the country.

According to the former CBN governor, policies of past administrations over the years had messed up the nation’s economy to the extent that the country wasted 40 years without achieving economic progress.

Sanusi spoke on Saturday while marking his 60th birthday anniversary with a colloquium in Kaduna. He noted that, “Calling me controversial or calling me an enemy or critic, will not make those facts go away.

So, anywhere we go, we must face these facts. Am I happy about it on my 60th birthday? No. Because, 60 years ago when I was born, the United States government advisory was telling investors that Nigeria has a better economic future than Japan.

Today where are we and where is Japan? “It is not about one or two governments, it is about decades of a people throwing away opportunities and every time we are given a chance to make a change, we go back to the same old things.

“And you know, when I have a platform like these, I have to talk. I have tried not to say much not because there is nothing to say or because I am afraid of speaking.

The reason I have not spoken much in the last two years is because, I don’t even have to say anything anymore, because all the things we were warning about have come.”

According to him, “In 1980, Nigeria’s GDP per capital on purchasing power parity basis was $2,180. In 2014, it appreciated by 50 per cent to $3,099.

According to the World Bank, where were we in 2019? $2,229. At this rate in the next two years in terms of purchasing power parity, the average income of a Nigerian would have gone back to what it was in 1980 under Shehu Shagari.

That means, in 40 years, no progress, we made zero progress. 40 years wasted. “Between 2014 and 2019, on the basis of this index of the purchasing power of the average income of an average Nigerian, we have wiped out all the progress made in 35 years.

We have a responsibility as a people to rise and improve the lives of the people of this country.

“It is no longer about the government, political parties, traditional rulers, Emirs. The days are gone by saying one class of people whether they are Emirs or civil servants cannot talk.

When there is fire, everyone has to go with a bucket of water. We need to understand how our economy works as a people, we need to understand our choices. 70 percent of our challenges in this country from insecurity to herder/ farmer clashes, all have their roots in the economy.

Even this shout about restructuring is about economics, it is about resources. We need to grow this economy and make it work for the poor people.

‘I remember when we started going after the bankers, someone called me and said, you know you are a young man, you don’t know what you are doing, you will not succeed.

What have we done today? So far, three or four of the wealthiest and powerful bank CEOs in this country have gone to jail and nothing happened.

