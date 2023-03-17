Insecurity: CDD predicts inconclusive polls in some states

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has warned that if the challenges posed by insecurity in the country are addressed there could be a likelihood of inconclusive results in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. In its pre-election analysis, the centre also raised the alarm of like trust deficit in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as a result of the conduct of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections. The report, which was signed by Drector Idayat Hassan, stated that the credibility of the elections would be challenged by the threat of violence, and warned that “logistical obstacles linked to violence, cash and fuel scarcity would be issues to contend with in the course of the governorship elections.” It stated that: “More localised races, increases the likelihood of violence with states such as Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Rivers, Sokoto and Zamfara most at risk.” The CDD noted that the frustration expressed by Nigerians at the conduct of INEC during the 25 February elections could impact on the polls. The group said: “The timely arrival of materials, improved functionality of technology and quick action against electoral officials caught engaged in malpractice will be critical in countering suggestions that INEC is subject to the whims and caprices of some state governments.”
Related Articles
Yinka Odumakin, a true nationalist who gave his all, says Akeredolu
…a rare stock who spoke truth to power—Ohanaeze Youth Council As tribute continue to pour in yesterday on the death of Mr. Yinka Odumakin, spokesperson of the Pan Yoruba Socio-cultural Organisation, Afenifere, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described him as a true nationalist who placed the Yoruba race on a pedestal of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG blames profiteers for hike in fuel pump price
…orders NMDPRA to sanction erring outlets The Federal Government has blamed the hike in pump price of fuel in some parts of the country on the desire of some marketers to make illicit profit at the expense of the masses. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said this Wednesday while briefing newsmen after […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari appoints 2 journalists, 6 women, 33 others as ambassadors-designate
No representation from Abia, Ekiti, Niger Two journalists, the outgoing Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian newspaper, Debo Adesina, representing Oyo State, and former Politics Editor of ThisDay newspaper, Oma Djebah, from Delta State, are among the 41 non-career ambassadors appointed yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari. This was as Abia, Ekiti and Niger states had no representation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)