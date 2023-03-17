Insecurity: CDD predicts inconclusive polls in some states

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has warned that if the challenges posed by insecurity in the country are addressed there could be a likelihood of inconclusive results in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. In its pre-election analysis, the centre also raised the alarm of like trust deficit in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as a result of the conduct of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections. The report, which was signed by Drector Idayat Hassan, stated that the credibility of the elections would be challenged by the threat of violence, and warned that “logistical obstacles linked to violence, cash and fuel scarcity would be issues to contend with in the course of the governorship elections.” It stated that: “More localised races, increases the likelihood of violence with states such as Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Rivers, Sokoto and Zamfara most at risk.” The CDD noted that the frustration expressed by Nigerians at the conduct of INEC during the 25 February elections could impact on the polls. The group said: “The timely arrival of materials, improved functionality of technology and quick action against electoral officials caught engaged in malpractice will be critical in countering suggestions that INEC is subject to the whims and caprices of some state governments.”

