Insecurity: Christian leaders express concern over worsening situation

Christian leaders in Nigeria yesterday expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation and promised to sustain prayers for the return of peace and security to all parts of the country. The Nigerian Christian Elders’ Forum led by the President, Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), who also doubles as President, Nigeria Evangelical Fellowship (NEF), Prof. Dachollom Datiri, made their position known during a courtesy call on Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi. Datiri stated that Benue would remain victorious and Nigeria would come out of the woods, stressing that the solidarity visit was to identify with the Governor and people of the state on what the state is going through.
Related Articles
Abia to rehabilitate destitute, others
Abia State Executive Council (EXCO) chaired by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has resolved to remove destitute from the streets of Aba, the commercial hub of the state and Umuahia, the state capital. Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, said the Exco had directed the Ministry of Women Affairs to ensure that destitute were removed from Aba […]
Alleged drivers’ licence fraud: ICPC arrests 25 officials
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the arrest of 25 officials of Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), FRSC, Motor Vehicle Licensing Authority (MVLA), and other persons, in connection with alleged drivers’ license and vehicle particulars fraud in Lagos State. The Commission said the arrest was effected in collaboration with the […]
Strike: NLC may cripple economy nationwide
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), may be considering a nationwide strike, to protest the plight of workers in Kaduna State, and the alleged sponsor of thugs by Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to disrupt its peaceful protest in the state. The congress, while vowing to continue the strike and protest entering its third day today (Wednesday), warned […]
