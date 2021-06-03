Insecurity: Christian leaders express concern over worsening situation

Christian leaders in Nigeria yesterday expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation and promised to sustain prayers for the return of peace and security to all parts of the country. The Nigerian Christian Elders’ Forum led by the President, Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), who also doubles as President, Nigeria Evangelical Fellowship (NEF), Prof. Dachollom Datiri, made their position known during a courtesy call on Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi. Datiri stated that Benue would remain victorious and Nigeria would come out of the woods, stressing that the solidarity visit was to identify with the Governor and people of the state on what the state is going through.

Like this: Like Loading...