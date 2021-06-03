News

Insecurity: Christian leaders express concern over worsening situation

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Christian leaders in Nigeria yesterday expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation and promised to sustain prayers for the return of peace and security to all parts of the country. The Nigerian Christian Elders’ Forum led by the President, Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), who also doubles as President, Nigeria Evangelical Fellowship (NEF), Prof. Dachollom Datiri, made their position known during a courtesy call on Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi. Datiri stated that Benue would remain victorious and Nigeria would come out of the woods, stressing that the solidarity visit was to identify with the Governor and people of the state on what the state is going through.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia to rehabilitate destitute, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia State Executive Council (EXCO) chaired by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has resolved to remove destitute from the streets of Aba, the commercial hub of the state and Umuahia, the state capital. Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, said the Exco had directed the Ministry of Women Affairs to ensure that destitute were removed from Aba […]
News

Alleged drivers’ licence fraud: ICPC arrests 25 officials

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the arrest of 25 officials of Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), FRSC, Motor Vehicle Licensing Authority (MVLA), and other persons, in connection with alleged drivers’ license and vehicle particulars fraud in Lagos State. The Commission said the arrest was effected in collaboration with the […]
News

Strike: NLC may cripple economy nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), may be considering a nationwide strike, to protest the plight of workers in Kaduna State, and the alleged sponsor of thugs by Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to disrupt its peaceful protest in the state. The congress, while vowing to continue the strike and protest entering its third day today (Wednesday), warned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica