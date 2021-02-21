Insecurity: Christians pray for students, passengers release in Niger

Christians in Niger state on Sunday prayed for the immediate release of all abducted persons especially students from Kagara and abducted NSTA bus passengers.

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Revd. Dr Mathias Echioda on Sunday told journalists that all churches were asked to pray for bandits to have a change of heart, lay down their arms, and be safely integrated into the society.

It should be recalled that over 20 passengers were abducted two weeks ago and in the most recent incident, 40 students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara were abducted by armed bandits in Rafi Local Government Area of the state last week.

According to Revd. Echioda: “We rallied round and called on all churches to stand in gap for the abducted. We all prayed during our various services for the safe and immediate release of the abducted students from Kagara; for the safe and immediate release of the abducted NSTA bus passengers and others still in captivity.

“We also prayed that God will touch the armed bandits so they can have a change of mind, lay down their arms, and be safely integrated into the society so that we can all have peace, and progress in Niger State and Nigeria in general.”