Insecurity: Church main target of attacks by Islamic extremists, says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, said the Church was the main target of attacks being perpetrated by the Islamic extremists whose desire is to claim the country as their own.

To this end, he advised Christians to “stop paying lip service in worshipping God to enable Him help them to realise what they need to do for God to change the hopeless situation the country has found itself”.

The governor spoke at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on the topic: “The Master’s Place” at Utako, Abuja, while testifying to the goodness of God.

“It is clear from what is happening in the country today, particularly the persecution and killing of the men of God, that the Church is the main target of attacks being perpetrated by Islamic extremists whose desire is to claim the country as their own,” he said.

He attributed his courage in speaking the truth about the evil happenings in the country “to the impartation of God in his life and his desire to see that things are done properly”.

Governor Ortom explained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, that at the point of giving his life to God, he made a promise to worship Him with his whole strength and reiterated his commitment to serve God and humanity, no matter the amount of challenges he faces.

Pastor Micheal Aji boye, in his homily which was hinged on the need for Christians to remain awake at all times, admonished them “to fast and pray without ceasing,” to overcome the challenges confronting the country”.

