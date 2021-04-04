Insecurity: Civil Defence to deploy personnel in schools nationwide

The spate of abductions of school children by suspected bandits may soon be a thing of the past, as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has concluded plans to deploy armed personnel in schools across the country.

The deployment, which is intended to stem the tide of abduction of school children, is being conceived within the framework of the safe school initiative.

Commandant-General (CG) of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, handed down the order shortly after assuming duties at the Corps’ headquarters in Abuja.

To achieve the desired result, state commandants have been directed to collaborate with governors of the 36 states of the Federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is as the commandants are also expected to work in synergy with state commissioners of education, as well as principals of secondary schools across the country.

According to security experts, the development will ultimately curb the rising spate of school children’s abduction, as witnessed in Katsina, Niger and Kaduna states, in the last few months.