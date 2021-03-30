Insecurity: Civil defence trains 2000 hunters in S’East

In preparation for the legalization of the group by the National Assembly (NASS), no less than 2000 members of a special security outfit under the auspices of Hunters Group of Nigeria (HGN) have undergone training by the Nigeria Security And Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Enugu State.

It will be recalled that the HGN Bill before the National Assembly, has scaled through second reading, and is presently undergoing a public hearing.

The law if passed will enable the hunters provide community policing, maintain law and order and offer community service to citizens.

The training was part of measures to encourage synergy in tackling the present alarming insecurity confronting parts of the nation, especially killer herdsmen and kidnappers.

The hunters were drawn from the membership of HGN in the South- East geo political zone.

The participants were trained in various security techniques such as surveillance and intelligence gathering among others.

The intensive week-long took place at the (NSCDC) Training College in Oji River Council area of Enugu state, and featured HGN personnel from the five South- East states of Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi.

