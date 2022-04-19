Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Cleric calls for national prayers

Posted on Author tephen Olufemi Oni, Ilo rin Comment(0)

The Spiritual Head, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide (Ayo ni o), Prophet Samuel Abidoye, has prescribed prayers as the way out of the current challenges bedeviling Nigeria. He, therefore, urged both Christians and Muslims to embark on fervent prayers for the country.

 

“The current challenges  in the country can neither be cured by guns nor cutlasses but by prayers. I am therefore asking both christians and muslims alike to pray to God to intervene in the affairs of the country”, he said.

 

The cleric while speaking with journalists on the sideline of this year’s Easter picnic of the church said the country needs God’s help and presence.

 

