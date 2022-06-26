Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Cleric expresses fears over implementation of gov’s Executive Order in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

President of the Unification of Leaders of Cherubim and Seraphim Church Christ’s Church International, Dr. Ade Ademisokun-Turton has raised fears over the implementation of the executive order making CCTV cameras compulsory in public places in the state.

Ademisokun-Turton, who is the founder of Success Gate C&S Onibode, said electricity among others would make implementation of the order of the government on the installation of CCTV devices difficult to implement.

The cleric, however, called on the state government to lead by example by implementing the executive order making CCTV devices installation compulsory in all public places in the state.

Sequel to the June 5 attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had signed an executive order making CCTV cameras compulsory in all public buildings including churches, markets, stalls and schools.

But on Sunday Ademisokun-Turton, said when the state government begins the implementation of installing in public structures, others would have no excuse but follow.

The cleric, who described the order as laudable, expressed scepticism in the successful implementation of the order as a result of poor power supply in the state.

Speaking during the service on Sunday, Onibode noted that if the state government installed the devices in all public schools in the state, the goals of the executive order would be defeated if there’s no power to make the video surveillance devices function.

He advised that open markets, public schools, particularly from nursery to higher institutions of learning, which are usually crowded, should be monitored through CCTV devices.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ayinde-Tukurbows out of CMB, passes baton to Yusuf

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

It was accolades galore at the weekend in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as the Managing Director/ Chief ExecutiveOfficerof the Cooperative Mortgage Bank, Kabir Ayinde-Tukur, passed the leadership baton to Musa Abubakar Yusuf, and bowed out after a decade of service.   At the colourful event held at the International Conference Centre of the University […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen assassinate owner of popular automobile body repair shop in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

A pall of sadness has descended on Enugu, the Enugu State capital city, following the news of the assassination of one Ifeanyi Okeke, the Chief Executive Officer of AutoEase; a popular auto body firm that specialises in panel beating, auto body spray and oven bake painting. The state police command in a release by the […]
Metro & Crime

Herders kill graduate, 31 others in Benue communities

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

25 bodies buried in Agatu, says PDP chair   At least 32 people, among them a graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Benue State, were killed on Sunday while many others were wounded when herdsmen attacked Odugbeho village in Agatu and logo local government areas of the state.     The FUAM […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica