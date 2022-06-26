Insecurity: Cleric expresses fears over implementation of gov’s Executive Order in Ondo

President of the Unification of Leaders of Cherubim and Seraphim Church Christ’s Church International, Dr. Ade Ademisokun-Turton has raised fears over the implementation of the executive order making CCTV cameras compulsory in public places in the state.

Ademisokun-Turton, who is the founder of Success Gate C&S Onibode, said electricity among others would make implementation of the order of the government on the installation of CCTV devices difficult to implement.

The cleric, however, called on the state government to lead by example by implementing the executive order making CCTV devices installation compulsory in all public places in the state.

Sequel to the June 5 attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had signed an executive order making CCTV cameras compulsory in all public buildings including churches, markets, stalls and schools.

But on Sunday Ademisokun-Turton, said when the state government begins the implementation of installing in public structures, others would have no excuse but follow.

The cleric, who described the order as laudable, expressed scepticism in the successful implementation of the order as a result of poor power supply in the state.

Speaking during the service on Sunday, Onibode noted that if the state government installed the devices in all public schools in the state, the goals of the executive order would be defeated if there’s no power to make the video surveillance devices function.

He advised that open markets, public schools, particularly from nursery to higher institutions of learning, which are usually crowded, should be monitored through CCTV devices.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...