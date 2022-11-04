Insecurity: Clerics call for justice, equity

Religious clerics, including the Muslims and Christians have unanimously agreed that the problems of insecurity are man-made that has since turned into an industry cartels as well as instrument of subjugation and exploitation of the nation’s’ scarce resources. These were their submissions of the clerics at the 8th annual conference of the Resource Forum of the Islamic Movement in Abuja recently.

The stated that justice and equity for all Nigerians would end the plethora of problems facing the country. While evaluating the current challenges in the theme: and ‘The Way Out for Nigeria,’ the religious clerics urged the current government to do its best in solving the current quagmires in the country. Speakers at the occasion include Pastor Ndoma Methosella; Dr Usman Abdullahi Manu from University of Abuja and Prof. Abdullah Danladi of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. While Pastor Methosella dwelt on the current political dispensation and the way out for Nigeria, Dr. Manu discussed on the current security challenges and how the Shehu Fodio methodology could be used to tackle them. On his part, Prof Danladi looked at how the Islamic System could be used as an alternative way out for Nigeria.

In a communique made available to newsmen in Abuja, the forum held that the problems of insecurity are man-made that has since turned into an industry as well as instrument of subjugation and exploitation of the nation’s’ scarce resources. It, therefore, called for unity among various religious groups, including the Muslims (both Sunni and Shiah) and Christians of different denominations to solve various challenges confronting the country. “It is our firm and sincere belief that behind everything crisis, there is injustice and it is only justice that will be a viable and an everlasting solution.

“From the time Nigeria came to existence, various systems of governance have been tried; ranging from military dictatorship to civilian which includes parliamentary and now executive system. “Yet, the situation of Nigeria has been from bad to worse. None of these systems did prove to be a solution. “This is a clear indication that solution lies somewhere else. A viable solution is a system based on justice and fairplay to all citizens.

“It is our firm and sincere belief that true Islamic system pilas it was and had always been, not as presented to the world by the imperialist media outlets, is the way,” the communique read in part. According to the communique, the Zaria massacre midwifed by Buhari and his hirelings ushers in more and persistent incidences of tears and bloodshed.

It said that the notion that the Islamic Movement is fighting to forcefully impose Islamic faith on the non-Muslims is not true. “Faith is a matter of belief which is virtually impossible to be imposed on anyone. “All islamic reformers have the life of the Holy Prophet of Islam as the ideal model worth emulating. “Sheikh Ibraheem El Zakzaky is a contemporary reformer struggling against imperialism and corruption and aims at establishing justice for all irrespective of religious or ethnic inclinations,” it said.

