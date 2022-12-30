Insecurity, climate change ruined expectations

As the year 2022 comes to an end, the country’s agric sector, the food basket of the economy, was not left out of challenges which shaped it. Taiwo Hassan reports

Indeed, the year 2022 for the agric sector was very challenging in all ramifications. Surprisingly, these challenges include food shortage, insecurity, scarcity of animals feeds, climate issues, massive flooding, smuggling of agric products, and Russia- Ukraine war, among others. The adverse effects of COVID-19 was still felt in the sector. Also, insecurity caused by herders and agric farmers feuds all resulted to skyrocketing food prices in the country.

Climate change

In the face of the realities, Nigeria’s agric sector witnessed mass destruction from climate change impact, especially with floods destroying farm lands. While reacting to the damage caused by climate change impacts, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry said: “We urge the government at all levels to be more proactive rather than reactive to nature-induced casualties, climate change impacts, and damages caused by human activities. “In August this year, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) warned of possible flooding in about 20 states, but unfortunately, both citizens and the governments paid no significant attention to it. This brings to question what support is given through the utilisation of ecological funds shared among the three tiers of government to finance projects aimed at both adaptation and mitigation activities against natural disasters. “We must also ask the states and local governments to account for the utilization of ecological funds allocated to them. “There is an urgent need for a better management and evaluation model to utilize the ecological funds.”

Donkey hide

Early 2022, the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) clarified that donkey hide remained on the Export Prohibition List of the Central of Nigeria (CBN) and could not be taken out of Nigeria. NAQS stressed that the resumption of the certification of that commodity for export hinges on the rebound of the Nigerian donkey herd, which is still classified as an endangered species. Director-General of the agency, Dr. Vincent Isegbe, in a statement, stated that the government would consider delisting donkey hide from the contraband category only after the scale has tilted in favour of the recovery of the Nigerian donkeys.

Stockfish

Also in the year under review, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) refused to lift the ban on foreign exchange (forex) for importation of stockfish despite several complaints and appeal by Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC). The embattled importers under the council warned Nigerian importers and relevant regulatory authorities to stop listing stockfish as animal feeds. It was gathered that the stakeholders had been mounting pressure that CBN should lift the ban on forex for importation of stockfish into Nigeria since February 2021, but the apex bank has refused to yield its position.

IAR&T new crop varieties

The outgoing year also saw the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training, (IAR&T), Moor Plantation Ibadan, Oyo State, releasing four newly developed crop varieties to farmers through the certification of the National Committee on Naming, Registration and Release of Crop Variety and Livestock Breeds. The crop varieties include high yielding Kenaf variety-ARTKEN 211; brown blotch tolerant varieties of Cowpea — ART/BBT/22/W (Boluyo); ART/ BBT/72/B (Remilekun); and Modupe variety. During a briefing to announce the feat, the Executive Director of the institute, Prof. Veronica Obatolu, said over the years, the institute has developed a lot of technologies and innovation, which have been deployed extensively to building the capacity of farmers and entrepreneurs through its training and empowerment programmes.

AGOA opportunities

In 2022, Nigerian exporters were urged to take advantage of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to stimulate the country’s economic growth post-COVID-19. The Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, made this call at a sensitisation workshop on eligibility criteria and documentation for AGOA organised by the Council in Owerri, Imo State Capital, recently. The AGOA is a legislation approved by the US Congress on May 18, 2000 for a 15 year-tenure to assist the economies of sub-Saharan African countries by providing duty-free treatment to over 6,400 goods from the target countries. Former U.S. President Barack Obama-led government, however, signed into law the Trade Preferences Extension Act 2015, extending AGOA and other critical US preference programmes by 10 years.

Food security

To also buttress a key activity that happened this year, Nigerian farmers under the umbrella of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) warned that Nigeria was on the brink of disintegration due to the insecurity threatening the country’s food system in spite of the series of investments to get daily life back to normal. With this, the farmers affirmed that Nigeria was currently sitting on a keg of gun powder in terms of food security, stressing that in no distant future the country would explode over the way the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is addressing insecurity, which is already paralysing the country’s agricultural architecture.

Wheat sector challenges

It was reported in the outgoing year 2022 when the Flour Millers Association of Nigeria (FMAN) revealed that Nigeria’s economy was currently losing about N2 trillion annually to wheat importation from Canada, Mexico, USA, among others. The association added that wheat importation was currently hampering the country’s economic growth and local wheat farmers’ contribution to national development. In 2021, the challenge in the country’s wheat sector was brought to the front burner on the reason N2.2 trillion was spent on wheat importation.

Making this revelation was the Flour Millers Association of Nigeria (FMAN), which revealed that only 10,000MT (metric tonnes) of wheat was sourced locally in 2021 amidst insecurity, high cost of production locally, and low yields, culminating into wheat importation.

FMAN Secretariats reported that agric challenges had been frustrating wheat development and availability in the country. According to FMAN, it is very cheap to import wheat commodity into Nigeria at a reasonable price than buying from local wheat farmers at astronomical prices for production to meet Nigerians wheat consumption demand. New Telegraph Correspondent gathered from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development that in the last four years about N2.2 trillion was spent by FMAN and other agric importers to imported wheat into the country to meet the 1.2 million MT deficit gap from the 1million local production. In fact, New Telegraph reliably gathered that price of wheat at the international market was between $280/$300 per ton compared to local price of the same commodity at $420/$500 per ton e.The price differential has caused unhealthy relationship between the wheat farmers, under the umbrella of Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria (WFAN) and Flour Millers (FMAN) in the country’s wheat industry.

Job creation

It was also gathered in the outgoing year that the country’s agric sector created more than 13 million direct and indirect jobs in the past seven and a half years. This was disclosed by President Buhari at an interactive session co-hosted by the United State Institute of Peace (USIP), the International Republican Institute, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems. In a statement by the president’s spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, interventions in the agricultural sector – driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) – transformed the country from a net importer of rice to a self-sufficient rice producer. Buhari also said the focus on the agricultural sector placed Nigeria in a better position to handle the systemic shock caused by both COVID-19 and the Russia- Ukraine war on global food supply. He said the revolution in the sector had improved the country’s capacity and efficiency in increasing and maximising production and post-harvest losses.

Tractors for smallholder farmers

Also, in the year 2022, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) confirmed that Nigeria had only 50,000 tractors for over millions of smallholder farmers to cultivate food production. IFAD said that without increase in farming mechanisation, Nigeria’s quest to attain food system would be a mirage unless adequate attention are giving to mechanised farm inputs for agriculture.

Grains

One of the issues that characterised the outgoing year was the scarcity of animal feeds that rocked the country’s agric sector due to non-availability of maize and its skyrocketing prices, which was beyond Nigerian farmers’ limits. Following this, the South West wing of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) called on the Federal Government to intervene in the ‘lingering grain crisis,’ stating that the incessant increase in the cost of grains was laying siege on the poultry sector. In fact, PAN which decried the acute scarcity of maize and soya bean, said that the poultry industry, worth billions of naira, may suffer a drastic collapse if the government does not salvage the situation. Chairman, South West PAN, Hon. Dr. Olabode Adetoyi, in a press statement, divulged that the acute scarcity and astronomical prices of soya bean and maize in the country threatened additional five million poultry jobs.

Last line

In a nutshell, the year 2022 was not productive and rewarding for the country’s agric sector as floods, insecurity, famine, food shortages and others thwarted the outgoing year indeed.

