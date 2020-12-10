News

Insecurity: Coalition seeks increased funding for military, security agencies

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Reporter

The Coalition of Civil Society for National Security, has identified poor funding of the nation’s security sector as the major cause of the worsening state of insecurity in the country.
Accordingly, the coalition has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as the National Assembly, to ensure adequate budgetary allocations to the military and security agencies.
It was the group’s contention that given the nature of training of security operatives, the security challenges will be a thing of the past, once the needful was done.
In a statement it issued after an emergency meeting held in Abuja to deliberate and proffer solutions to the worsening insecurity in the country, the group begged President Buhari and the National Assembly to immediately look into the issues.
“We are here today for an emergency meeting to deliberate and proffer workable solutions to the state of the nation, particularly national security and the current threat posed by the (alleged) delay in payment of salaries, operational allowances and funding for our security agencies, particularly the troops in the front lines and the war theatre across the country.
“This, we strongly believe, is the root  cause of the heightened insecurity across the country, and we are calling on Mr President, Senate President and the Speaker, House of Representatives, to urgently intervene and save our country from this imminent total collapse of the security.
“We cannot be  so insensitive to the extent of playing with the welfare of those that are staking their lives for us on a daily basis,” the group said.
This was as the group further noted that: “While we sleep in our comfortable rooms, they (security personnel) are outside in the cold, rain and sun trying to keep us safe.”
“Our investigation across the country revealed that it has gone so bad that our security agencies cannot respond to threat for lack of fuel and other essentials,” it said.
It alleged that: “Their vehicles are grounded without maintenance, ammunition is out of stock.
“This is very dangerous for a country that is battling with insecurity of this magnitude.
“We appeal to the president to urgently address this without further delay.”

Reporter

