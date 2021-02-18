Insecurity: Commotion, as gunmen kill 7 farmers in Edo

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed seven farmers in Ovia North East local Government Area of Edo State.

New Telegraph learnt that the killings happened at Ugboke, Oshodi, Okokodo, Ariyan and Yoruba camp which are majorly farming communities in the local government area.

An indigene of the area, Mrs Janet Ighodaro said Thursday that the incident happened on Wednesday and that the suspected herdsmen took over the popularly Yoruba camp located in “Ovia North-East as a base to launch attacks into various communities in our state.”

She said she was lucky to have escaped stray bullets during the attacks and that she ran for safety to take refuge with her family in Benin City.

According to her: “Four of the victims were returning from their farms when they were shot and killed on the spot.”

Ighodaro lamented that, there is no presence of security operatives in the farming communities, adding that when the police were contacted, they stopped at a neighbouring community; Okhokhua and insisted that they would not go further into the bush but instructed that the villagers should bring the dead bodies to them at their location.

She therefore, called on security agents to come to their rescue as a matter of urgency.

