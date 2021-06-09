Insecurity: Convene an emergency stakeholders’ meeting now, oil communities tell Uzodinma

The oil-bearing communities of Ohaji/ Egbema, Oguta, and Oru East council areas of Imo State have called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to convene, as a matter of urgency, an emergency stakeholders’ meeting to address security issues in the area.

This was contained in a statement released by the Supreme Elders Council of the oil communities. In the statement issued on Monday after a conference held at the Concord Hotel, Owerri and jointly endorsed by the National Secretary and National Organizing Secretary of the group, Hon. Uzoka Chukwuemeka and Hon. Justus Ojika, the group said that the parley would offer ample opportunity for conflicting interest groups to resolve all issues fuelling restiveness and insecurity in the oil producing communities in the state. On the state-wide security concerns in the state, the group called on the governor to convene a broadbased security summit as a measure towards tackling insecurity and building the bridge between government and the people of the state.

While commending the Managing Director of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Chief Charlie Orie, for his efforts in managing peace in the oil communities, the group appealed to Governor Uzodinma to sustain the funding of ISOPADEC to ensure the realization of its mandate in the oil communities. The group advocated for the establishment of a Security Trust Fund via ISOPADEC where the multi-national companies operating in the area could drive the initiative through their Corporate Social Responsibilities. They said: “We passionately appeal to the Governor of Imo State to massively fund ISOPADEC and create communityoriented projects where the youths can be engaged to reduce restiveness in the areas.” The Supreme Elders Council advised the Governor to also engage the youths of the oil bearing communities in pipeline surveillance and in the Traffic Empowerment Programme as measures toward giving the youths a sense of belonging.

