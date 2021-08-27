Insecurity: Convoke dialogue on peace, unity, Sultan advises Buhari

SGF: Buhari aware, concerned with state of insecurity

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to convoke a dialogue meeting to discuss the peace and unity of the country currently threatened by worsening insecurity. The Sultan, who spoke at the third quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Inter- Religious Council (NIREC) on Thursday in Abuja, warned that if urgent steps were not taken to resolve the security challenges, more people might be consumed by insurgents. According to him, the meeting should have in attendance traditional leaders, community and religious leaders, as well as opinion leaders, people drawn from the political and business commu-among others. He said: “Things are getting worst in Nigeria by the day, especially the security situation. Unfortunately, our military and intelligence agencies seem not to be doing enough to bring an end to the killings. “It’s important we sit together and discuss the issues that concern this nation. Most times, we meet at NIREC, discuss issues and arrive at conclusions.

Unfortunately, people would go about and be doing otherwise, particularly preaching hatred and violence. “We must be truthful to one another. What is so difficult in the President organizing a dialogue that would have in attendance impressive participation of the traditional rulers, opinion leaders, market leaders, elder statesmen and every person that has something to contribute? “If such a meeting is eventually convoked, we should look ourselves eyeball to eyeball and tell ourselves the truth. We shouldn’t be afraid of such conversation again because things are deteriorating. Dialogue is the best approach, because whatever cannot be achieved through dialogue will remain unachieved with violence.

“It’s time we rose up and look beyond ethnic and religious sentiments, and tell ourselves the truth that what is happening in Nigeria is not right and make suggestions on the way forward.” President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, who accused Buhari of “double standards” by choosing the attacks he reacts to and those he maintains silence, as highlighted in the reference to the recent killings in Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states. On his part, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said Buhari was not only fully aware of the security situation in the country, but he was committed to bringing insecurity it to an end.

