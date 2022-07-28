Insecurity: Court asked to scrap NYSC scheme

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja was yesterday asked to stop the continuous existence of the National Youth Service Corps scheme given the spate of insecurity that has taken over the country. The scheme was introduced in 1973 by the administration of Gen Yakubu Gowon. The scheme mandates everyNigeriangraduatetoserve thecountryforaperiodof one year before seeking paid employment after graduation.

The plaintiff, Okomayin Dennis Ude, in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1185/2022, joined the Director-General of the NYSC, Attorney-General of the Federation; the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, the National Assembly, and Minister of Finance as 1st to 5th defendants.

The plaintiff through his counsel, Chief Ademuyiwa Adeniyi (SAN) is praying the court for an order that the continued sustenance of National Youth Service Corps Act 1993, and the mandatory posting of innocent Nigerian Youths to insurgency- and banditry-ravaged or prone states or areas of federation pursuant to sections 9 and 13 of the National Youths ServiceCorpsAct1993isabreach of right of every Nigerian Youth to security of life and dignity as guaranteed by Sections33 and34 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended. No date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.

