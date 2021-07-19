Insecurity, COVID-19, cause of food inflation, says Buhari at Sallah

…warns exploitation of citizens inconsistent with tenets of Islam

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that challenges of insecurity, flooding and the fallout of the global coronavirus pandemic combined to cause food inflation in the country.

Buhari, in his message to Nigerians at the celebration of Sallah, cautioned Muslims not to take advantage of the celebration to exploit fellow citizens through outrageous prices of food and rams, warning that doing so was inconsistent with fine virtues of Islam.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President restated the determination of his administration to create a just, harmonious and prosperous country in which the safety of life and property would be assured.

Talking about the problem of food inflation in the country, Buhari noted that the COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on the economies of all countries, including Nigeria, adding that incidences of flooding also caused large scale destruction to agricultural farmlands, thereby impacting negatively on his government’s efforts to boost local production in line with its policy to drastically reduce food importation.

He, however, assured that his government was working relentlessly to address the challenge of food inflation in the country.

“No government in our recent history has invested as heavily as we are doing to promote local production of about 20 other commodities, through the provision of loans and several other forms of support to our farmers,” he remarked.

The President continued: “Apart from the destruction caused to rice farms by floods, middlemen have also taken advantage of the local rice production to exploit fellow Nigerians, thereby undermining our goal of supporting local food production at affordable prices.

“As an elected president who enjoys the goodwill of the ordinary people that gave us their mandate, let me assure you that we are continuing with measures to bring relief to Nigerians, including making fertilizer available at affordable prices to our farmers.”

Apart from the challenges posed by COVID-19 and flooding, the President identified insecurity as another cause of food inflation.

According to him, insecurity: “Has produced severe and adverse effects on agriculture because farmers are prevented from accessing their farms by bandits and terrorists.

“Let me also use this opportunity to reassure Nigerians that we are taking measures to address our security challenges. We have started taking delivery of fighter aircraft and other necessary military equipment and hardware to improve the capacity of our security forces to confront terrorism and banditry.”

Commenting on the significance of the Eid El-Kabir celebration, the President appealed to Muslims: “To demonstrate the good virtues of Islam through personal examples and practices.

“Taking advantage of the celebration to exploit fellow citizens through outrageous prices of food and rams is inconsistent with fine virtues of Islam.

“As practising believers, we shouldn’t seek obscene profits by making life difficult and miserable for others. We should not seek happiness at the expense of others. Remember that Islam is a religion of charity that urges us to love our neighbour as we love ourselves.

“I urge all Muslims to continue to live in peace and harmony with their fellow Nigerians of other faiths in the spirit of peaceful coexistence. Let us pray for the progress of Nigeria at all times. Let us expose undesirable elements among us who are creating security problems for the country.”

