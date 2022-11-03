Insecurity: Create a National Guard, Army overwhelmed – Akinyemi

Former Minister of External Affairs Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi has told the Federal Government to create a National Guard to tackle terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping in the country. The former Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) Director General said ex-Head of State Gen. Ibrahim Babangida did that during his administration. Akinyemi stated this yesterday at the launching of a book The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets and Philosophers written by Prof. Adekeye Adebajo, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship (CAS), University of Pretoria, South Africa. “The Army has no business mounting roadblocks,” he stated. “We still have not got to that stage of reaching out for the greatness that we can be. “And I will concur with those, like Chinua Achebe, said: ‘it is a failure of leadership.’ And we contradict ourselves; the same people who would tell you there is no money, and close down embassies, would also be those who would advocate for the creation of their own state.”
