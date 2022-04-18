Insecurity: C&S Spiritual Head calls for national prayers

The Spiritual Head, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church worldwide (Ayo ni o), Prophet Samuel Abidoye, has prescribed prayers as the way out of the current challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

He, therefore, urged both Christians and Muslims to embark on fervent prayers for the country.

Prophet Abidoye said: “The current challenges in the country can neither be cured by guns nor cutlasses but by prayers. I am therefore asking both Christians and Muslims alike to pray to God to intervene in the affairs of the country.”

The C&S head, who spoke with journalists on the side lines of this year’s Easter Picnic at Orile-Igbon, the headquarters of the church, along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Expressway, added that: “We need God’s help and presence in Nigeria. We cannot surmount the current challenges on our own. Many have been killed and several others maimed due to insecurity. We need Jesus to come down and help us and that is part of the reason we have organised the yearly Easter Picnic for God to look down from heaven and help us do what we humans cannot do.”

On the 2023 elections, the spiritual father stressed the need for peace and urged Nigerians to vote for credible leaders that would move the nation forward in all ramifications.

“As we go into 2023, let it be a peaceful journey. Let us land safely in this election year. I want to appeal to all members of this church and Christians generally to get their permanent voter cards. With this, you will be able to vote for a candidate of your choice. Participate well in the process of choosing your leader.” he added.

