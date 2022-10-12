Insecurity: CSO frowns at award conferment on Service Chief

Our Correspondent

A civil society organisation (CSO) has expressed reservations over the conferment of national awards on Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari had, on Tuesday, at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, conferred National Honours awards on a total of 449 distinguished Nigerians, and some foreign nationals.

Among those bestowed with the National Honour,was the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor.

General Irabor was conferred with the prestigious award of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), the third highest after the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), which is exclusive to President’s/Heads of State, and the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

The group, nonetheless, recognised the importance of national honours, and the need to appreciate individuals for their distinguished services to the nation.

In a statement, Wednesday, the CSO said: “As a coalition, we have no quarrel with the honours award, and the fact that it is the prerogative of the President to confer same on distinguished Nigerians, but we maintain that the Service Chiefs may not be deserving of such privilege for now.

“We dare say that the recent release of the remaining twenty three (23) Abuja/Kaduna train passengers abducted by suspected bandits/terrorists, could not be the basis for the honours award.

“Our argument is founded on the fact,that the selection process for the awards pre-dated the important ceremony, which held in Abuja on Tuesday, barely a week after the release of the abductees from their captives.

“We, nonetheless, congratulate other award recipients, many of whom were deserving of the honours, against the backdrop of their contributions to the growth and sustainability of the Nigerian state.”

