Insecurity: CUPP calls for Buhari’s impeachment

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on the National Assembly to immediately commence the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari for abuse of office, gross misconduct, incompetency and failure to protect the lives and property of Nigerian citizens.

The coalition also alleged that the harmonisation committee set up by the National Assembly to harmonise the different versions of the Electoral Act (2012) Amendment Bill passed by the two chambers, has been influenced to delay the pas-sage of the bill. CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, at a press conference in Abuja, regretted that life was now so cheap in Nigeria that leaders do not even show empathy anymore. Ugochinyere stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led National Assembly planned to drag the Electoral Act amendment bill till “next year’s annual vacation.” This, according to him, will make it difficult for the president’s assent since the ECOWAS treaty disallowed electoral law amendment less than six months to elections.

He envisaged what happened in 2019 when President Buhari refused to sign the amended Act before it was passed close to election, but warned of the possibility of throwing the country into a constitutional crisis. The CUPP spokesman stated that Nigerians want electronic transmission of results, adding that the people would resist any attempt to rob the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its constitutionally guaranteed independence by way of subjecting any of its “activities to the political whims and caprices of the Nigerian Communications Commission.

“We warn the National Assembly members that God will condemn them and humanity will condemn them if they doctor the Electoral Act amendment process and remove the electronic transmission of results, or if they refuse to complete this process within a reasonable time.”

Meanwhile, there was palpable tension at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa following the call by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) to the National Assembly for the immediate impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari. Addressing newsmen at the Opposition House, Abuja, the Spokesperson of the group, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, alleged that the President had abused his office. To actualize this goal, the group called on opposition lawmakers to work “in alliance with patriotic members who are imprisoned in the APC and seeking liberation to commence action and impeach the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila immediately.” The CUPP alleged that both leaders of the chambers of the National Assembly have failed to guide their colleagues to act as checks and balances on the Executive, rather they have reduced lawmakers that they do not have respect again as several members of the Executive ignore them even when they are officially summoned. “Lawmakers are no longer respected and are ignored even when they officially summon officials of the Executive because they are daily moving from office to office begging, blackmailing and grabbing anything and everything they can grab.”

Like this: Like Loading...