Insecurity: CUPP petitions Buhari, says desperate politicians blackmailing military

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has sent a strongly-worded petition to President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to investigate certain politicians in Kogi State over an alleged attempt to cause unprecedented mayhem and insecurity in a bid to disrupt the coming elections. In a petition signed by not less than 15 leaders of the group, the CUPP urged the President to use his constitutional powers as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to ensure that politicians whose actions are geared towards making the Nigerian political space conducive for terrorists to thrive are arrested and brought to book. In the letter, titled; URGENT NEED TO ARREST AND PROSECUTE POLITICIANS TRYING TO SCUTTLE THE 2023 ELECTIONS BY BLACKMAILING OUR MILITARY; the CUPP singled out a senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi State, Natasha Akpoti- Uduaghan, as the alleged “number one promoter of insecurity” in the state and urged the President to direct the security agencies to act on several petitions against her. The CUPP leaders said, as a major opposition voice since its formation in Au- gust 2018, the Coalition had been consistent in opposition activities, which tends towards the advocacy for free, fair and credible election, adding that CUPP members had the patriotic duty to address issues that might affect the overall wellbeing of the country regardless of the political party involved. The opposition body faulted an earlier petition by a law firm called Demaki and Demaki Legal Practitioners, allegedly written to discredit the Military and the Chief of Naval Staff, saying, “It is not difficult to see through the shenanigans of the petitioners that it was a sponsored blackmail by a desperate politician.” or a group of disgruntled politicians hellbent on compromising the security of the state prior to the coming election in order to give free reigns to terror and thuggery.”

