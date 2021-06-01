Insecurity: Customs to go after private jet owners

…vow to sanction culprits

Following the growing insecurity in the country, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has resolved to hunt down private jet owners for possible complicity and tax evasion.

This is coming even as ownership and use of private jets in the country is shrinking due to economic difficulties and other challenges. Disclosing this in a statement yesterday, the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Joseph Attah, a Deputy Comptroller, said NCS would begin to take stock of all privately owned aircrafts in the country to ensure strict compliance with all regulations.

According to him, verification will begin on Monday, June 7 to Tuesday July 6, 2021, saying it will be from 10.00 a.m. and ends 5.00 p.m. daily. Attah noted that anyone who refuses to comply or turn up for this verification would be sanctioned accordingly.

Recall that a fortnight ago, New Telegraph had reported cases of illegal aircraft charter operation in the country even as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) also vowed to wield the big stick against the owners and those described as “Black market operators.”

The illegal activities, according to the aviation regulatory body, may have cost it and the entire sector over $15 million yearly. New Telegraph’s investigation shows that many owners of private jets clandestinely operate their jets as charter while denying the agency and the sector of some revenues.

On the new move by Customs, Attah noted that it was paramount to do so, considering security challenges in the country and reluctance of some highly placed individuals to pay taxes. He noted that this development would ensure strict compliance with all relevant regulations governing importation of such aircrafts.

Attah said: “Nigeria Customs Service in line with its statutory functions as provided for in Part III, Sections 27, 35, 37, 45, 46, 47, 52, 56, 63 and 64; part XI Sections 144, 145, 155, 160, 161 and 164 as well as part XII, Sections 167, 168, 169, 173 and 174 of the Nigeria Customs Service, in line with its statutory functions as provided for in Part III, Sections 27, 35, 37, 45, 46, 47, 52, 56, 63 & 64; Part XI, Sections 144, 145, 155, 160, 161 & 164 and Part XII, Sections 167, 168, 169 173 & 174 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), hereby, invites all owners of private aircrafts in the country to come forward with their relevant importation clearance documents for verification.

“The expected documents are aircrafts certificate of registration, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)’s Flight Operations Compliance Certificate (FOCC) and NCAA’s Maintenance Compliance Certificate.”

