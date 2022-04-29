News

Insecurity: Day angry Ekiti youths kicked against incessant kidnapping

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Abduction and kidnapping, which have formed one of the various challenges bedevilling the country, have been waxing stronger in the northern parts of Ekiti State, especially within the Oye and Ikole local government areas of the state.

The hot beds

The areas are said to be porous to the influx of criminal activities because of the proximity to the boundaries Ekiti shared with some neighbouring states such as Kwara and Kogi. Ikole local government is one of the largest with no fewer than 23communities, villagesandfarm settlements. Incessant abduction in the area has been worrisome to the residents and concerned authorities.

Youth enraged

Highly disturbed by the security challenges which have made some parts of the areas prone to the influx of kidnappings as residents live in fear and apprehension, some youths in Ikole Ekiti, the administrative headquarter of Ikole Local Government Area recently trooped out en masse to the street to expressed high concern on the rising cases of insecurity bedevilling the area at an alarming rate. The youths under the aegis of Ikole united front barricaded the Ikole/Omuo Ekiti Lokoja highway and some other major roads within the town to express displeasure over what they termed as “incessant kidnapping.” The protest affected commercial activities in the area, while the youths chanted solidarity songs carried placards with the different inscriptions such as “save our souls,” “enough is enough,” and “we need the security of our lives and properties.” They appealed to the government to save them from the hands of gunmen lavishing various assaultsanduntimelydeathontheir people. They visited the Ekiti North area command of Nigeria police in the town to lodge complaints and also residents of some kidnap victims in the area. The leader of the protest and the president of the youth parliament in the area, Tobi Fatunla, decried worsening insecurity in their terrain and urged the government to rescue them from the disaster, with the charge to security agents to double efforts at flushing out the criminals in the area. He said: “The issue of insecurity in our local government is now at an alarming rate you will have to think twice if you want to travel from one community to the other “It is very important we have the first report concerning security in our communities and that is why we have to dialogue with the security agencies because we are aware of the huge efforts of government at ensuring the security of lives and properties. “As youths in the community, it’s our commitment to keeping tasking security agencies to do more and police our communities. We urge government at all levels to support and supply the needed materials to aid the police force while a combined security effort will immediately help halt or douse the tension in Ikole local government.” The two local governments aside from last year’s experiences have in the last three months this year witnessed several cases of kidnappings at different times while families of the victims sweat hard to pay ransom for the liberty of their loved ones.

Monarch reacts

Recently a first-class monarch, the Attah of Ayede Ekiti in the Oye Local Government Area of the state, Oba Abdul Mumini Orisagbemi, escaped death at the hands of some assailants around 9 pm between Isan and Ayede Ekiti when the monarch was returning from a meeting. The unknown gunmen reportedly shot the traditional rulers in strategic places. An eyewitness said the suspected kidnappers who otherwise could have abducted the monarch met some resistance; Oba Orisagbemi who sustained gunshot injuries from his leg was later taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. An eyewitness said: “The gunmen were along the road and when they wanted to stop the monarch’s vehicle and kidnap him, they met some resistance, and they rained bullets on his car. In the process, the monarch was shot in the leg and now receiving treatment in the hospital.”

Resurgence of crime Just

last month (March) again on a Monday evening another abduction occurred along Ikole-Ijesa isu Ekiti road in Ikole local government area of the state when a hotel manager of Downtown Lounge and Bar, Ikole Ekiti was abducted by suspected kidnappers. The victim identified as Idowu Ajayi was said to be travelling from Ado Ekiti to Ikole Ekiti when he was forcefully stopped and dragged out of his vehicle to an unknown destination. This is just among the series of kidnappings that have occurred in the place. Late last year eight persons were kidnapped in Itapaji, Ikole Local Government Area, they were kidnapped by gunmen who suddenly stormed the town at night in a callous manner, they eventually regained freedom after payment of N2.5million, a pack of cigarettes, and one pack of milk an eye-witnessed said. “The victims have been released and reunited with their families as the kidnappers collected a sum of N2.5million, a pack of cigarettes and one pack of milk before they were allowed to regain their freedom.”

Fayemi to the rescue

The state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, while appearing on the monthly programme “Meet your governor in the state, said the Ekiti State Security Trust Fund, which has been signed into law would help in fortifying the security architecture of the state, he stressed the need for the creation of state police for better security cover. The governor said, “The governors, traditional rulers and other stakeholders are meeting across the southwest and we are taking steps to ensure that our people are safe to do their businesses without fear of being killed or kidnapped. “This issue of security is more important to me than any other issue or policy of government because if this place is safe investors will surely come in and do business with us.” The police command in the state in its attempt to subvert the security challenges of kidnapping constantly assures residents of efforts to save lives and properties the command had on Wednesday 23rd of March arrested three suspected kidnappers over the abduction of a student of Federal University, Oye Ekiti FUOYE.

Police intervene

The suspects were identified as Ojo Babajide, Olajide Nathaniel, said to be from Ondo State and Adeuyi Adetayo who claimed to be a private soldier serving in Yobe state. The police said the suspects were arrested when the command received a distress call. The police public relations officer PPRO ASP Sunday Abutu while assuring residents of the safety of lives and properties said, “Without mincing words, all the suspects shall be charged to court in due course “We advise that people should be security conscious and make sure that they report all suspected people around their environment to the security agencies, especially the police,” the PPRO said.

 

