Insecurity: Declare state of emergency, address nation, eminent Nigerians urge Buhari

Our Reporter

Some respected elders in the country have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security sector, in a bid to end the cycle of violence that is fast turning the country into what many consider a failing entity.

Besides, the eminent Nigerians, who declared support for the Ohaneze Ndigbo’s position for a review of appointments of Service Chiefs to reflect the country’s federal character principles, called on Buhari to listen to the call by bringing Igbos in the security arrangement for equity and fairness.

According to them, the continued exclusion of the Igbo nation, being the third largest ethnic group in the country, was against the spirit of not only the founders of the country but also the writers of Nigeria’s constitution who they noted, had made provision for adherence to the federal character principles in appointments.

Noting that inclusion of Igbos in federal appointments was not negotiable considering that the constitution was explicit on the need for it, the elders said the skewed appointments especially in the security sector in favour of some ethnic groups without the igbos is legally, morally and spiritually wrong.

The elders said the need for President Buhari to address the nation has become more urgent and compelling, considering the level of fear and apprehension in the public as a result of the spike in crime and criminality in communities.

The elders, who operate under the auspices of Conference of Nigeria Elders For Peace And National Unity (CNEPNU), said silence was a luxury that the country could not afford at the moment, hence the need for all well-meaning Nigerians to weigh-in on the deteriorating security situation.

In a statement signed by Engr Zana Goni (North East Elders for Peace and Development); Prof Chika Madumere (Coalition of South East Professionals Network), as well as Prof Ganiyu Jakande, the concerned elders said the level of tension in the country today, could only be likened to the 1967 – 1970 scenario.

While suspecting conspiracy on the part of authorities, the patriots wondered why respected Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, who is not a state official, would have unfettered access to armed bandits operating in very deep forests.

They have, therefore, charged the military and security agencies in the country on the need to show more commitment to the onerous task of addressing the myriad of security challenges confronting the society, especially insurgency, armed banditry, cattle rustling, kidnap-for-ransom, and drug addiction.

The respected citizens, who waxed philosophical, said that when a people fail to plant trees to stop the wind, they inadvertently prepare the ground for the whirlwind, which has more devastating effects than the former.

This was as they further drew attention to the socio-economic effect of insecurity, which is occasioned by lose of means of livelihoods such as businesses, farms among other essentials.

“We rise as elders to condemn in its entirety the worsening state of insecurity in our dear country, which has not only led to needless lose of lives and property, but also threatened her fragile and delicate balance,” the elders said in the statement.

According to them, a situation where a proscribed group such as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will be running a security outfit in the name of Eastern Security Network, which by all means is illegal, does not add up, hence the need for South East Governors to offer unparalleled support to the military, to smoke the outlaws from their hideouts. The governors can consider setting up a regional security outfit within a legal framework to support the security agencies operating in the Southeast.

In the same vein, the senior citizens have admonished authorities to also beam their searchlights on other parts of the country, with a view to identifying, isolating and arresting persons and groups constituting security threats.

The statement reads in part: “We are alarmed by the increasing attacks on members of the public, especially acts of insurgency, kidnapping, armed banditry, rape and the like, thereby portraying Nigeria as a ship that has lost its compass.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to give vent to his oath of office by protecting the citizens from attacks perpetrated by non-state actors, who seem to be having freedom of action that suggests abdication of responsibility on the part of authorities.

“Our concern is that Nigeria may be heading down the path of Somalia and other failed African nations, if nothing concrete, decisive and urgent is done to reverse this ugly trend.”

