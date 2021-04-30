Insecurity: Declare state of emergency in Kaduna, Niger –Gen Ikponmwen

President Muhammadu Buhari has been charged to declare a state of emergency in Kaduna and Niger states where armed bandits and Boko Haram terrorists have been having a field day in recent weeks. A security strategist and former Provost Marshal of the Nigeria Army, Brig-Gen. Idada Ikponmwen (rtd) gave the advice yesterday in an exclusive chat with New Telegraph in Abuja. Ikponmwen said that with the unending hostage crisis in Kaduna and the increasing spate of abductions, killings and invasion of communities in Niger, the Federal Government should, as a matter of urgency, take drastic actions that will bring to an end the high level of insecurity in both states.

In the last six weeks, armed bandits have intensified their campaign of violence with the abduction of about 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area in Kaduna State. The Afaka kidnapping took place on March 11, 2021, when armed gunmen attacked the institution, just weeks after a similar attack in Jangebe, Zamfara State. Just last week, the bandits also struck at the Greenfield University, Kaduna where they kidnapped at least 23 students and staff of the private educational institution.

At the last count, five of the students have been killed by the bandits who were angry over nonpayment of ransom for the abductees. In the neighbouring Niger State, armed men identified as members of Boko Haram have sacked about 50 villages and displaced about half a million persons. The terrorists have also sacked military and police formations and hoisted their flag at Kakure, an indication that they have taken over the area. Ikponmwen blamed the rising wave of insecurity in the two states and other parts of the country on the apparent reluctance of the government to declare a full scale war against the bandits and terrorists. He argued that a declaration of a state of emergency in these states will enable the security forces tackle these criminal elements frontally and flush them out. “Quite frankly, I think that a state of emergency needs to be declared in Kaduna State. So many people are dying from frequent attacks on communities; people are being abducted on a daily basis. I think that a declaration of emergency has become very necessary in Kaduna State. The same measure should also be applicable to Niger State because of the latest developments there,” he said.

Ikponmwen said that while the refusal of the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el- Rufai to negotiate with the bandits holding students hostage was painful because lives have been lost in the process, the idea of “no deal” with terrorists is a principle meant to discourage the terrorists and kidnappers from profiting from their evil trade. “The issue of ransom payment is a two edged sword; it is not the best to be paying ransom because by so doing, you are encouraging these kidnappers to do more havoc. The money you pay them to release captives sustains them and helps them to buy more weapons with which they carry out more attacks on the people.

“On that note, it must not be encouraged, but at the same time, it is the responsibility of the government to provide security for everybody. If the provision of security and welfare of the people is the primary purpose of government, it then means that there is nothing too much for the government to do in order to guarantee the security of the citizenry. If the government is not delivering on this primary responsibility, then it is not fit to be called a government. I don’t think the Kaduna State Government is doing enough in the face of the security challenges confronting the people of the state. “The situation in the states and indeed in the country as a whole is lamentable, especially when the major instruments of maintaining security, law and order are controlled by the Federal Government. But that is not to say that the states are helpless because state governors receive huge sums of money as security votes every month. They should commit a reasonable proportion of the money they get as security votes to put in place measures that will prevent these kidnappings and killings going on in their respective states.

It is not impossible to tackle this wave of insecurity. All we need is the right intelligence, deployment of high calibre military equipment and the political will to go to battle with these terrorists and defeat them,” he said. According to him, if the United States could deploy their military to rescue an American, who was kidnapped in Niger Republic and brought into Nigeria, the government of Nigeria should have no excuse when hundreds of its citizens are in the custody of the bandits and terrorists operating in the country. Ikponmwen said that Nigerians who clamour for the change of the past Service Chiefs did so because they thought that it was a way to improve the security situation in the country. He, however, argued that replacement of service chiefs alone cannot change the ugly narrative until the government demonstrated more seriousness and political will to tackle insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria. Meanwhile, a civil society organisation, Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Development (VATLAD) has lambasted the Federal Government over its reported appeal to the United States to assist Nigeria in tackling her security challenges through the relocation of the Africa Command (AFRICOM) headquarters from Stuttgart, Germany to a country in Africa.

Like this: Like Loading...