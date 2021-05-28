Insecurity: Declare state of emergency now – Archbishop Martins tells FG

…says ‘anarchy staring us in the face’

Disturbed over the incessant cases of kidnapping in almost all parts of the country, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the country.

In an address ahead of his 62nd birthday on June 1, he bemoaned the continuous murder of innocent people including policemen, burning down of key favikities such as; police stations, correctional facilities, and INEC offices nationwide.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, the ArchBishop, who lamented that a looming anarchy was staring Nigeria in the face, said there was need to take all measures necessary to avert the disaster.

While faulting the failure of government at all levels to decisively address the root causes of insecurity across the country and bring their perpetrators and sponsors to book, he called for constant dialogue between representatives of the security agencies, religious leaders, traditional rulers, leaders of ethnic groups, the civil society, and political parties, if the country must get rid of kidnappers and bandits.

He also called on the National Assembly to follow through on the process for the amendment of the Constitution of Nigeria, so as to pave the way for such needs as the creation of state police and revalidation of the federal character of the republic. These he maintained, would help in restoring peace and security nationwide.

