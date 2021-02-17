News

Insecurity: Declare state of emergency, Senate tells Buhari

The Senate on Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the country.
The resolution follows a motion by Senator Sani Musa on the abduction of students from the Government Science College Kagara Niger state.
Senator Bima Enagi from Niger State in his contribution, accused the President of incompetence as the security situation is worsening in the country.
He argued that the constitution should be amended to give governors more powers as they are the security officers in their states because the Federal government is incompetent in handling security.
Gunmen at about 2:00 am on Wednesday attacked the school shooting sporadically, with one student feared killed and several others abducted.
Some teachers and their family members residing within the college staff quarters were also said to have been abducted by the gunmen.
A government source, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed this in the early hours of Wednesday.
The operations started from the staff quarters and ended in the students’ hostels and in the process, other students were also wounded by gunshots.
The gunmen gathered some staff and students at a place for hours before moving them out of the school premises to an unknown destination.
They wore a military uniform and entered the school premises which has about 1000 students, overpowered the security guard, before whisking away the students and staff.
A staff by the name Batagi was among those who kidnapped, others still with the bandits are Mall. Lawal, Ali, Hannatu and her husband, Dodo, Mohammed Abubakar(Akawu), among others.
The number of persons abducted and those injured is unclear as of the time of filing the report. A headcount is being conducted at the school to ascertain the actual number of missing students.

