Insecurity deepens in Aba, as army clashes with gunmen

The level of insecurity in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State took a more negative dimension on Tuesday night, as unknown gunmen clashed with soldiers. New Telegraph, however, learnt that the clash, which started after 9:30p.m, forced residents to scamper for safety, as many casualties were recorded from both sides, as well as innocent civilians. Sources said that gunmen wearing black arrived at the Ariaria Junction, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Highway in some buses and began a gun battle with soldiers stationed at a military checkpoint.

An eyewitness told our reporter that the gun battle lasted for over one hour, as every vehicular and human movements were restricted, leaving the battle ground for the hoodlums andthe soldiers. The eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Emeka recalled: “I have closed for work that day, but I went to Brass Street to buy something. On my way back to Ariaria, immediately after the Junction leading to Ukwu- Mango, I heard gunshots. “I thought it was just the usual thing, but on getting closer, the gunshots became scary as people scampered for safety. I saw some people hit by bullets, while trying to escape.”

