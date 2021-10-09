Insecurity: Defence gets N2.41trn, highest allocation in 2022 appropriation

…says FG’ll borrow more to finance infrastructure

Insecurity festering across the country has given a greater chunk of allocation in the tune of N2.41 trillion from the N16.39 trillion 2022 Appropriation Bill to the military, Police, Intelligence services and other Para- Military establishments in the country.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, during the Public Presentation and Breakdown of the Highlights of the 2022 Appropriation Bill. Ahmed stated that the allocation which covers both recurrent and capital was meant to boost efforts of the present administration at tackling the menace of insecurity that has overtime disrupted developmental plans of government. The country’s infrastructural sector and Youth, Women and Social Development got N1.45 trillion and N921 billion respectively.

While the minister explained that the administration will borrow more to finance the budget, she noted that: “The projected aggregate revenue available to fund the 2022 budget of N10.13 trillion is higher than the 2021 projection of N8.12 trillion “.

Some of other critical sectoral allocations include education which got N875.93 billion for the Federal Ministry of Education and its agencies, both for recurrent and capital. Also, N108.10 billion allocated to Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), while N318 billion for Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). The sum of N711.28 billion went to the Federal ministry of health and its agencies, both for recurrent and capital expenditure, including hazard allowance. N54.87 billion was allocated for Gavi Immunisation funds, including counterpart funding for donor supported programmes, while N54.05 billion went for Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF).

