Insecurity: Defend yourselves against bandits, Bauchi gov tells residents

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has asked communities to defend themselves against bandits. However, he said they must work with law enforcement agencies.

Last week, bandits attacked some communities in Alkaleri Local Government Area, killingfourpersonsand leaving three others severely injured. Mohammed, who overthe weekendmetwithstakeholders, traditionalrulersand law enforcement officials at Pali District Head’s palace following the attack, sympathised with them during his visit.

He urged the traditional rulers to collaborate with the law enforcement agencies by reporting any suspicious movement. The governor said his administration will continue to ensure that criminals are dealt with, adding that the protection of life and property remains his top priority.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory promised to continue to support the law enforcement agencies.

Alkaleri LGA Chairman, Yusuf Garba, the traditional rulers and stakeholders applauded the governor for his visit. Also, the governor called on residents to be vigilant and support the fight against terrorism.

Mohammed made the call in the Narabi community of Toro Local Government Area while sympathising with the family of a girl who was kidnapped and later killed by her abductors.

According to him, peace remains the identity of Bauchi State, hence the need to ensure criminals and perpetrators are fished out with the support of community leaders and residents adding that his administration remains committed to keeping life and property safe.

