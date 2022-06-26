Insecurity: Defend yourselves against bandits, Bauchi gov tells residents

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has asked communities to defend themselves against bandits.

However, he said they must work with law enforcement agencies.

Last week bandits attacked some communities in Alkaleri Local Government Area, killing four persons and leaving three others severely injured.

Mohammed, who at the weekend met with stakeholders, traditional rulers and law enforcement officials at Pali District Head palace following the attack, sympathised with them during his visit to the community.

He urged the traditional rulers to collaborate with the law enforcement agencies by reporting any suspicious movement.

The governor said his administration will continue to ensure that criminals are dealt with, saying that the protection of life and property remains his top priority.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory promised to continue to support the law enforcement agencies.

