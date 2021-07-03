Insecurity: Deployment of Olonisakin, Buratai, others won’t change anything –Ambassador Keshi

The Federal Government recently banned the use of Twitter in Nigeria following the deletion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet which referenced the Civil War in the South East region. In this interview, a former Charge d’Affaires for the Embassy of Nigeria in The Hague, Netherlands and one time Consul-General of Nigeria in Atlanta, Georgia, Ambassador Joe Keshi, tells ONWUKA NZESHI that the ban was a decision taken in a fit of anger. Excerpts…

What do you think is the significance of the recent appointment and deployment of some ex-service chiefs to some neighbouring countries?

There is no significance. As far as I am concerned there is no significance. It’s a golden handshake. Certainly, the President must have his good reasons for what he has done; he has exercised his prerogative in appointing them as non-career ambassadors. Now, whether it was right to immediately appoint them after they were removed from office or not, is another thing. But a decision has been made, the Senate has approved it and the President has no choice but to deploy them.

The feeling in some quarters is that their deployment to these neighbouring countries was strategic and would help stem the tide of terrorism and general insecurity in Nigeria?

How? How? Are they going to create an army there? No. No. No. Well, some people might see it as strategic but I don’t see it as a strategic move because these guys are just going to rest. What are they going to do? I mean, what are you expecting them to do? Are you expecting the man sent to Benin Republic to begin to help Benin build an army against terrorists? Or the men sent to Niger, Chad and Cameron to help those countries fight terrorism? These countries have their problems and except they ask for their advice, they are not going to throw their weight around to show that they were military officers and can help their hosts to fight terrorism. If they do, the officers in those countries will remind them that: ‘we know your records at home before you were sent here.’

What about this perception that diplomats are spies and will become our eyes and ears in these places, helping us know how this insecurity believed to be coming from those countries can be curbed?

Ah! Ah! Ah! That is fallacious. That doesn’t make sense. You know, diplomats are not spies. Within the diplomatic circles and international relations, every country has its own agencies that are embedded in the embassies but the ambassadors and diplomatic staff are the eyes and ears of their home governments in these countries. So they hear the things that happen and they know what is happening and if necessary, find out what is happening. If it is going to impact on Nigeria’s security, they inform the government so that the government can know what to do. But the ambassador has no time to be a spy. In the first place, you don’t even know a spy. Forget all these movies about James Bond. You don’t even know a spy. So it will be very difficult for any ambassador to be hopping around the whole place as a spy because the very day he presents his papers, the whole world knows that he is the ambassador. He drives around in a flagged car and the day he goes out of his way to go and do the business they didn’t send him, everybody knows. So that’s not the job of an ambassador. There are those who will do that job. I believe that there were some domestic considerations that led to the appointments and deployment of these ex- service chiefs. Like as I said, it is the prerogative of the President to appoint them, the Senate has approved, but I don’t see any significance or strategic importance of these appointments and deployments. It is not going to help reduce terrorism or insecurity. Any Nigerian ambassador whether career or non-career, will simply face the job of an ambassador which is to improve relations between the two countries. The ambassador is also to engage in ensuring that Nigeria’s interests are protected in these countries.

Just recently we had this Twitter ban that provoked a lot of criticisms and condemnations from the diplomatic community in Nigeria. Do you think it is healthy or were these diplomats interfering in our domestic affairs as the government stated?

You know, what is amazing is that it looks as if sometimes, we act on impulse. Nobody does a good work to find out the implications of a policy before the policy is announced. I’m sure you have seen all the information about the cost of the Twitter ban to the nation.

Whoever came up with that decision out of anger did not even take into consideration what impacts it could have on the people and our country. It just shows you that even those who are in government do not have enough information about this country. If they knew the number of young people and the number of other Nigerians that their businesses depended on the social media such as Facebook, Twitter and the rest of them, they probably would not have taken that decision. But then a decision that you cannot enforce effectively is a bad decision. So today, Nigerians have found alternative ways of using Twitter. I don’t even think that many of them feel they have lost anything because many of them have changed their routes and are now using Twitter from all over the world. So at the end of the day, it is Nigeria that has hurt itself. Now the intervention of the diplomatic community is another thing. This is what foreign diplomats do in this country but we, ourselves, must realise that we give them the cause to intervene in our internal affairs. When some clowns begin to compare us with China and some of these other authoritarian regimes, it just shows you that the guys are crazy. As far as I am concerned, they don’t even realise that this is a democratic country even though we are not a proper democracy in practice. This is a democratic country and you’re comparing us to authoritarian regimes. It’s sad. It’s just sad. I’m not bothered about the reaction of the diplomats resident in Nigeria. The point is that the decision did hurt Nigeria and Nigerians. My fear is that it might take a long time before this issue is resolved. However, the comfort is that all those who are using Twitter for communication, for their businesses and so on are still finding ways. Now it is the profit that comes to the Nigerian government through the telecommunications companies – MTN and the rest of them – that may be lost. But the majority of Nigerians have moved on and found a way to remain connected to Twitter.

How would you describe our foreign policy direction in the last six years?

The ability to conduct foreign policy depends on a number of factors. You cannot face the kind of issues we are facing now and then you begin to pursue an assertive foreign policy. No, you cannot. So, you need to realise, as we like to say, that foreign policy is an extension of domestic policy. Therefore, if your domestic environment is not conducive, it affects your ability to conduct foreign policy effectively. There are certain things that you might not be able to do as a result of your own domestic contradictions.

I am saying this particularly with reference to Africa and as a matter of fact, with reference to the whole world. The rest of the world knows the potential of Nigeria; the rest of the world recognise the potential of Nigeria in terms of her human resources and ability to do wonderful things. All they are just waiting is for Nigeria to mature, to grow, solve its own problems and take its rightful place within the international community.

Are you saying the world is disappointed in us?

I won’t say they are disappointed in us because we still try to throw and push. I think they are just waiting… It’s like a father looking at his son growing up and not doing too well. So every time, the father would be concerned and be wondering ‘when will my son grow up, act maturely and progress.’ I believe that’s where we are but I guess that with time, some of these issues will resolve themselves.

Where do we go from here? What hope do the young Nigerians have under this situation?

The good news, and interestingly enough, we are not celebrating it, is that without government involvement or government help and despite the very difficult and challenging environment, young Nigerians are now showing the capacity of this country in the area of startup businesses. I’m sure that you must have seen a recent report that out of 90 startups coming out of Africa, Nigeria alone has 45, with Lagos and Ibadan taking the lead and I think, one or two startups in Enugu. Now, what does that tell you? It just shows you that with a proper environment, Nigerians can excel because they are very resilient and industrious. They work hard and they are ready to work hard. When you go round this country, all those places you call Computer Village both in Lagos and Abuja, where you go when your phone is bad and you have it repaired. How did those guys acquire the knowledge? Those guys didn’t go to China or Japan to learn how to repair phones. Now, imagine if a phone company had to come here and establish a factory, those are the boys they are going to recruit because they already have the basic knowledge. This is what is amazing, sometimes with some of these young Nigerians and the things they do. This is why we get involved in this debate about opening up the system for investments and government occupying the commanding heights of the economy. It just shows you that when the economy is completely open, people will strive to do well. People will take advantage of that freedom, without government constraints to do well, and that gives us a lot of hope for the future.

